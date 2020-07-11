Dear Susan Hunt Matheson and Matheson Family,

I am so saddened by this news. My heart feels your pain. Mark was always so kind and such a genuine person. Please feel some peace knowing only the good die young. He was a good man. May he RIP and may all the beautiful memories sustain you during this difficult time.

Susan, if there is anything you need please don't hesitate to call upon me. Time has a way of slipping by, too much time, but I remember your laugh well and have thought if you often over the years. You are both loved by many. Blessings, strength, healing and peace be with you.

Michele Farres

