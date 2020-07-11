1/1
Mark James Matheson
1956 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Mark James Matheson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 19, 2019
Susan and family you are in my prayers.
betts
July 17, 2019
Mark and Susan go way back. I'm in shock to have heard about Mark. We attended elementary school together and even back then he had a great sense of humor. I'm so sorry. My condolences to Susan and the children. Lord has it from here.
Ross Johnson
July 17, 2019
Condolences to Susan and the Matheson family. A great guy taken from us way too soon. Please let me know if I can help in any way. God bless.
Jim Sperber
July 16, 2019
I am so sorry for your loss of Mark. May you be comforted by your best memories of him. I so enjoyed seeing him and his family at his mother's 90th birthday celebration. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family at this time. With love,
Clyde Hammond
July 16, 2019
Dear Susan Hunt Matheson and Matheson Family,
I am so saddened by this news. My heart feels your pain. Mark was always so kind and such a genuine person. Please feel some peace knowing only the good die young. He was a good man. May he RIP and may all the beautiful memories sustain you during this difficult time.
Susan, if there is anything you need please don't hesitate to call upon me. Time has a way of slipping by, too much time, but I remember your laugh well and have thought if you often over the years. You are both loved by many. Blessings, strength, healing and peace be with you.
Michele Farres
Michele Farres
July 15, 2019
I'm so sorry to hear this news. It seems like yesterday we were all playing cards in the kitchen at his parents house while in high school. We were good friends and every time since then that I would see him we would share those memories and smile. What a wonderful time and his huge smile will be remembered. You truly will be missed my friend! May the lord welcome you with open arms. Till we meet again.
Kim Haynes
July 15, 2019
Kim Haynes
July 15, 2019
mark was like a brother to me . he helped me in so many ways . loved him
RICHARD IELER
July 14, 2019
Our sincerest condolences to the family and especially Mark's surviving wife Susan Hunt Matheson.
Herman Peniche
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved