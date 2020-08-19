Marky Reynolds



La Jolla

Marky (Martha) Reynolds, 78, died at home on May 27, a victim of glioblastoma. After raising her children, Marky, a graduate of Penn State, entered San Diego State at age 50 to pursue a career in social work. She became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and then a psychotherapist. She continued her practice until her death. Her survivors include her husband of 56 years, Art Reynolds, of La Jolla and her children, Paul Reynolds and Tiffany Reynolds, both of San Diego. Donations in her memory may be made to the Robert Ford Haitian Foundation, 3522 Red Hill Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903.



