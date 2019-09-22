|
|
Marlan Stanford Kvigne February 27, 1943 - September 5, 2019 San Diego, CA Marlan Stanford Kvigne, much loved husband, father, grandfather (Papa), nephew, cousin, friend to many, and never failing kind hearted soul, died from complications of Parkinson's disease on September 5, 2019, at age 76. Born to Olai John and Alice Mildred (Kjos) Kvigne on February 27, 1943, in Minot, North Dakota, Marlan was of Norwegian descent. He was a farm boy to his core, growing up in Crosby, North Dakota, and plowing fields with his beloved John Deere tractor beginning at age 10. Educated first in a one-room country schoolhouse, he went on to earn BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering, and a PhD in Electromagnetic Theory/Plasma Physics from Washington State University in 1971. He accepted a position in "the big city" of San Diego, California, working for a U.S. Navy laboratory in Point Loma that has since undergone many name changes over the years, and was most recently re-named the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. He stayed there for the next 33 years, developing leading edge technologies and satellite communications programs, becoming a manager of such work, and ending his career as Chief Engineer of the Communications Department. Being a devout woodworker and tinkerer of all trades, Marlan was always busy with projects in his home and his shop, but also found time for hunting, fishing, skiing, growing roses, and pursuing all sorts of activities with his later-in-life bride, Candice. He adapted to city living by relying on these avocations, but never stopped missing the life he had known in North Dakota, where people were self-reliant but also honored community and helped their neighbors. The values he grew up with in small town America became the True North of his life and he did not waiver from them. The goodness of his life will live on in the hearts of all those who knew him, but especially for his wife Candice, his daughter Amanda, husband Toby and granddaughter Sydney, his son Eric, wife Chantel and granddaughters Julia and Lauren, Aunt Dorothy Kvigne of Whitefish, MT, and her family, along with the many friends and relatives who share memories of him. We love and will miss you, Papa!If you wish to make a memorial donation, we suggest any Parkinson's Association or Foundation, so that work to find a cure for this challenging disease may continue. Marlan requested that no public services be conducted, however we invite you to sign the online guest book at the site that follows.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019