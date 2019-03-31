Marshall R. Hesler May 18, 1936 - February 24, 2019 Estes Park, CO A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was thoughtful, kind, and always helping others. Born and raised in Des Moines, IA, his college education, work and travels took him to Illinois, Vermont, and Arizona, among others, prior to San Diego, CA in 1970. He was an Army Veteran who served in Korea during the war.A lifelong learner, known for his quick wit, humor, a love of classical music, (he played piano), for diverse history, old musicals and black & white movies, animals, (especially cats, all named "Ralph"), and a myriad of old classic cars, especially Chevrolet Corvairs. He was one of the original founding members of the "San Diego Corvair Club" and enjoyed many years serving on its Board, writing its Newsletters, and participating in activities where he made many life-long friends and continued to be a member for the remainder of his life.After retiring to Estes Park, Colorado, he volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the Newcomer's program, and spent many years at the local museum where he shared the history of Estes Park and the Rocky Mountain National Park with visitors. He and his wife Carole were also active members of the Estes Park, CO Aviation Club. He will be missed by many. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary