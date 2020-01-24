|
Marshall Saunders February 27, 1939 - December 27, 2019 Coronado Marshall L. Saunders, founder of Citizens' Climate Lobby and local philanthropist, passed away peacefully in his Coronado home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Waco, Texas, Saunders made Coronado his home with his wife, Pamela. The two settled in Coronado and raised two children. In the early 1990s, Saunders began searching for ways to make the world a better place, serving in the Rotary Club, lobbying with RESULTS to create the political will to end hunger and poverty, launching Grameen de la Frontera in Mexico, which provides small loans that transform the lives of thousands of poor women and their families, and finally founding Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) in 2007, to generate the political will for climate solutions. Saunders will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. His love for people, infectious smile, wonderful wit, sonorous singing voice and especially his generous spirit and great love for the world made him an exceptional soul. The celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 700 D Ave. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to either CCL/CCE (citizensclimatelobby.org/donate) or the Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center (giving.scripps.org) in San Diego, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020