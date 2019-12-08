|
Martha A. Baron July 12, 1936 - November 26, 2019 Carlsbad/La Costa "Martha Ann Baron was born in Conway, South Carolina and died in La Jolla at Scripps Hospital. Martha Ann was married to her surviving husband, Robert "Bobby" Baron for over 52 years as residents of Carlsbad (La Costa) for over 30 years.As stated by her husband Bobby, the above brief factual information will suffice for now. However, after the first of the year a special remembrance gala will be held for family and friends to honor the extraordinary life and times of Martha Ann.This festive event will feature a documentary recounting and highlighting the story of her life since mere words delivered from a lectern at a memorial service could never fully capture nor begin to describe Martha Ann--- a truly singular, special and unique lady. This showing will be followed by a reception with food, ample and varied beverages and live music---an event which Martha Ann would truly enjoy and which she dearly deserves.Thank you and may God bless and hold you dear, my special living angel now residing in the land of angels. Love forever, your husband Bobby."
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019