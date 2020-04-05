|
Martha Ann Marti' Gacioch November 30, 1948 - April 13, 2017 Cardiff, CA Family and friends remember Martha Ann "Marti' Gacioch, a freelance journalist and long-time resident of Cardiff, who died on April 13, 2017. She was 68.Marti was born on Nov. 30, 1948 in St. Louis, MO to Joseph J. Gacioch Sr. and Maude Crancer Gacioch. Her family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1957 and to San Diego in 1974. She moved to Cardiff in 1984.At age two, Marti developed rheumatoid arthritis, which gradually affected all of her joints. Although living in constant pain, Marti earned two college degrees -- a 1971 BA in History from Arizona State University and a 1980 BA in Journalism from San Diego State University.During her last 33 years of life, Marti worked as a freelance contributor to California newspapers. Her by-lines appeared in the Del Mar Times, the La Jolla Light, the Solano Beach Sun and various magazines. She learned to drive a specially modified van and never had a ticket. Marti and her electric wheelchair were a frequent sight in the North County coastal communities.Marti suffered a traumatic brain injury on June 7, 2016 when her wheelchair overturned. She had emergency surgery, but her physical and mental health steadily deteriorated during the 10 months before her death. She was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest brother David J. Gacioch. She is survived by her brothers Ronald J. Gacioch of El Cajon, CA and Joseph J. Gacioch Jr. of Chandler, AZ , her sister Elaine Marie Reiser of Chula Vista, CA, as well as seven nephews, a niece, seven grand-nephews and three grand-nieces.Contributions suggested for Seasons Hospice.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020