Martha Austin Cockrell Gafford October 6, 1924 - July 17, 2019 La Jolla Martha Austin Cockrell Gafford passed away at the age of 94 on July 17, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family and dogs at her home in La Jolla, California. Martha Jane Austin was born on October 6, 1924, at her paternal grandparents' home in Fort Worth, Texas. Her parents, Katie Foy Austin and Frank Wylie Austin, were pioneers of Callahan County, Texas. She and her parents lived for three years in that home with her grandparents as well as an aunt and uncle. When Martha's father changed jobs, the young family moved to the Arlington Heights area of Fort Worth and finally had a house of their own. Around the age of eleven, Martha began taking the trolley to downtown Fort Worth for violin lessons, which sparked her life-long appreciation for classical music.Martha attended Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth. During those years she would take the train from Fort Worth to Dallas to visit her favorite uncle, Raymond Foy, who was head of sales at the Dallas Morning News. Her uncle had graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas with a degree in journalism, and he served on the Board of Trustees for the school. Martha graduated with honors from Arlington Heights High School where she worked on the school newspaper, and her favorite subject was dramatic arts. At the age of 16, influenced by her favorite uncle, she entered Hardin-Simmons University, where she was a member of the Cowgirl spirit organization and rode one of the famous HSU Six White Horses. As in high school, Martha loved dramatics class at Hardin-Simmons, where she met and became friends with future actor Fess Parker. During this time, Martha's parents moved to Abilene. She lived with her parents and worked in a local dress shop while attending Hardin- Simmons. Martha and her mother would also attend concerts at HSU through which Martha's appreciation for classical music continued to grow.Martha lived for many years in Abilene. She was a busy mother to her four children and was very involved in their school activities. She was an active member of the First Central Presbyterian Church and of the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Guild, chairing the Philharmonic Ball and serving as the organization's president. After her husband Robert B. Cockrell's death in 1979, Martha married George N. Gafford of La Jolla, California, whom she had met through family friends, and moved from Texas to California to begin the next chapter of her life with the retired lawyer and law school professor. Martha and George traveled the world extensively, and Martha continued her love of the arts through philanthropy and active support of local cultural institutions. She served on the boards of the San Diego Symphony, the San Diego Museum of Art, and the Old Globe Theatre. She and George were founding members of the Mainly Mozart Festival, also in San Diego. Martha always admired the teaching profession. She actively supported George's teaching and position as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at California Western School of Law. She established a scholarship for education majors at Hardin-Simmons University in honor of her mother, Katie Foy Austin, a career schoolteacher, and educator. In 2018, Martha's name was added to that scholarship as a lasting tribute by her family to a wonderful mother. Since George Gafford's passing at the age of 98 on December 6, 2014, Martha continued to live in her beautiful home in La Jolla with her two much loved Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Archie, and Malcolm. She was a voracious reader so, when her eyesight began to fail her, she switched to audio books, completing more than 150 novels and biographies over the past two years. She sent fabulous cards for all birthdays and holidays, created a custom calendar each year as a gift to her family, stayed in touch with her friends, and played an important role as matriarch of her family. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Robert B. Cockrell and George N. Gafford; and son, Frank Austin Cockrell. Martha is survived by her sister, Carol Austin Newberry of Abilene, Texas; son Gerald (Gerry) Cockrell and his wife Patti Jones of Abilene, Texas; daughter Jana Cockrell Bartlit and her husband Fred of Castle Rock, Colorado; and daughter Kathryn (Casey) Cockrell Bolinger and her husband Tim of Scottsdale, Arizona.Martha enjoyed her role as "Nana" to her five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is survived by grandchildren Leigh Cockrell Hermes (Randy); David Cockrell (Staci); Kristin Cockrell Daniel (Chad); Jay Cockrell (Shea); and Katie Dowling Marcus (Ben); and by great-grandchildren Christian Cockrell, Rowan Cockrell, Garrison Cockrell, Carter Cockrell, Flynn Marcus, and Eliza Marcus.She is also survived by the family of her sister, Carol, and by numerous Austin, Foy, and Snyder relatives.On Saturday, August 3, 2019, a private burial service will be held at Ross Cemetery in Baird, Texas. A memorial service for Martha will be held at 11:00 AM on that day at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel at 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas.The family requests that gifts in memory of Martha be made to the Katie Foy Austin & Martha Austin Gafford Scholarship for Teachers, ATTN: Mike Hammack, Hardin-Simmons University, PO Box 16100, Abilene, Texas 79698. Memories may be shared, and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019