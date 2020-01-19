|
Martha Boulder January 28, 1933 - November 11, 2019 San Diego Martha Boulder was born in Durango, MX, to Joaquin Esquivel and Florisa A. Hoyos. She is survived by her children, Rowena York (Glenn), UT, Lorraine Simmons, CA, Raymond H. Boulder (Irma), NV, and Georgia Payne (Dan), AZ, as well as 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Graveside funeral to be held on January 31, 10 AM, Corona Cemetery, 1125 Rimpau Ave., Corona, CA. A Celebration of her Life will begin at 3 PM, Courtyard by Marriott, 8651 Spectrum Center Blvd., San Diego. Memorial contributions may be made to the SD Humane Society (www.sd.humane.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020