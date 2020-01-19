Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Boulder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Boulder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Boulder Obituary
Martha Boulder January 28, 1933 - November 11, 2019 San Diego Martha Boulder was born in Durango, MX, to Joaquin Esquivel and Florisa A. Hoyos. She is survived by her children, Rowena York (Glenn), UT, Lorraine Simmons, CA, Raymond H. Boulder (Irma), NV, and Georgia Payne (Dan), AZ, as well as 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Graveside funeral to be held on January 31, 10 AM, Corona Cemetery, 1125 Rimpau Ave., Corona, CA. A Celebration of her Life will begin at 3 PM, Courtyard by Marriott, 8651 Spectrum Center Blvd., San Diego. Memorial contributions may be made to the SD Humane Society (www.sd.humane.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -