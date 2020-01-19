|
|
Martha Carter Tomal August 24, 1943 - December 27, 2019 Spring Valley Martha Carter Tomal passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019, after a long battle with cancer surrounded by family in Las Vegas. Martha was born in 1943 in San Bernardino, CA, to Daisyanna and Arthur Butts. She graduated from St. Bernadine High School in 1961. She previously lived in Las Vegas, performing extensive community service. Her outgoing personality and strong leadership skills were evident wherever she served. She was a member of Junior League of Las Vegas and was honored, to serve as president, was instrumental in the development and growth of New Horizons Academy, provided educational assistance to children with learning disabilities, and the Teddy Bear Christmas Project and received the Distinguished Service award by the San Diego Bankers Association. She was a leading figure in the Las Vegas real estate market and eventually became a mortgage broker. She relocated to San Diego in 1990, where she established her own mortgage consulting firm. She married Robert Tomal in 1992, and resided in Spring Valley, CA. She enjoyed boating and being a member at the Coronado Yacht Club, she loved theatre and was a long-time member of the Broadway San Diego Presidents Club. Martha also loved being a part of her high school reunion committee and keeping up with lifelong friends. She was happiest when spending time with her family and friends, was an avid world traveler, golfer, and made friends everywhere she went. Martha is survived by her husband, Robert Tomal; her children, LizBeth Carter, James Carter, Christopher Carter; and by her step-daughters, Roberta Tomal, Pamela Klaser, and Alison Crevola; along with four grandchildren, Peyton Carter, Giovanna DeChirico, Quinn Carter and Drake Carter, and three step-grandchildren, Madison Caparas, Sascha Klaser, and Cameron Klaser. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, at 11:00 at Santa Sophia Church, 9800 San Juan Street, Spring Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, consider donations in Martha's name for Cancer Research or charity of your choosing.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020