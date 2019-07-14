Resources More Obituaries for Martha Fogel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martha Jean (nee: Halyak) Fogel

Martha Jean Marty' Fogel (nee: Halyak) July 31, 1931 - April 19, 2019 San Diego Marty was born in Carlisle, PA and raised in Chambersburg, PA. She lived a happy, long and full life and in the early morning hours of Good Friday, April 19, 2019, she received her angel wings.Marty graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1949, where she showed her first interest in nursing as a member of the "Nurses of Tomorrow Club." On September 8, 1949, Marty became a member of the 44th nursing class at Washington Count School of Nursing and was capped as a nurse on February 25, 1950. On September 15, 1950, Marty enlisted in the Army. She was sent to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX for X-Ray Technician training and boot camp. After finishing training and boot camp, she was assigned to Okinawa to serve in the medical corps during the Korean War. Marty was awarded an Army Occupation Medal for her service. Marty loved her time in the Army and proudly served 2 years, 11 months and 12 days. Her image is etched in the wall at the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. Marty was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and she proudly marched in Washington, D.C. with and in honor and memory of her fellow women veterans.After leaving the Army she returned home to Chambersburg where she met and married a young sailor named Kenneth "Flick" Fogle. They were married for 42 years before he passed in 1996. In 1960, the family moved to Oahu, Hawaii. We all loved Oahu, but for Marty it always felt like her second home. Marty worked as an X-Ray Technician while in Oahu, but still found time to be the ringleader for activities. She was always dragging the neighborhood kids and their parents to outings and adventures.On Good Friday in 1964, the family moved back to the mainland and lived in a couple of locations in California before settling into military housing in Pacific Beach.Flick retired from the Navy in 1970, and the family moved to Clairemont where Marty continued to live until 2018. Marty retired in 1993, allowing her to travel more and spend time with her two grandkids, Jeff and Jane.Marty was the ultimate "Grammy" to Jeff and Jane. During their school breaks, they would spend time with her. She always had their favorite foods and something fun planned.Marty made lifelong friends in every stop during her life journey. She never forgot to send birthday, anniversary or Christmas cards. She was beloved for her fun sense of humor, kind heart, love of adventure, and her homemade BBQ sauce. Marty loved her family, friends, traveling, collecting Christmas ornaments, America and the Chargers. She was a Charger season ticket holder for 45 years only giving up her tickets when the Chargers moved to Los Angeles.The last year of Marty's life wasn't easy but she lived it with courage. During that time, she reminded us that she still heard everything we said, she still had a memory, a sense of humor and a kind heart and was still feisty. We lived for those good days when she recognized us, tried to smile, asked for someone by name, ate all her dinner and ice cream and on occasion told us to be quiet because she had something to say.She is survived by her three "girls", Suzi (Rich), Kim, Maile (Rod), two grandchildren, Jeff and Jane (Robbie), family members in Pennsylvania and many friends throughout the world. A memorial service with military honors will be held at Fort Rosecrans on Friday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception at the Admiral Baker Club. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019