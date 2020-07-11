Sorry to here about Mrs Fogel's passing, it brought back memories of my high school days and going by the Fogel's house. Always remember her being so welcoming and happy to see you..
Donny Hollis
July 16, 2019
I will always remember Marty and what a fun person she was. Always up to something. I met her when she and my mom worked together and they were such good friends up until the end. I'm sure they're up in heaven causing some sort of trouble. RIP my dear friend and say Hi to my mom.
Tom Swank
July 16, 2019
I will always remember Marty and what fun she was. Always up to something with a smile on her face. RIP dear friend. Tom Swank
July 14, 2019
I have so many wonderful memories of Marty. I met her over 30 yrs ago. Her love of gardening, her flowers and plants will be in my memory forever. Also being in the kitchen with her and her love of food, cooking and sharing.
Ann Shearing
July 14, 2019
Thoughts and prayers to the Fogle family. God only takes the best! Cherish the best times and the laughter she created in you. She raised some darn good kids!
Jodi Troussel
