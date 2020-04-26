|
Martha Kiefer Sanford May 22, 1924 - May 5, 2019 San Diego On May 5, 2019, Martha Sanford passed on to her eternal journey to join her husband of nearly 70 years, Henry "Hank" Sanford. Born in San Diego on May 22, 1924, Martha passed away just short of her 95th birthday. Martha, her sister Becky, and brother Kenneth were raised in Coronado by their parents, John Hubert Kiefer and Goldie Bealer-Mitchell Kiefer. Martha was a direct descendant of California pioneers, one of whom (Adam Fickus) was a gold miner in 1849 (a real 49er) and later a chicken rancher in Poway. Growing up in Coronado, Martha spent much time with her best friends Erma and Alta. At Coronado High School, she was active in student government, sports (especially field hockey), the band (saxophone), and Glee Club (President). After graduation, she attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles. Due to the war, she left college to work at North Island Naval Air Station in Coronado.In 1943, she met Hank, a naval petty officer, at a USO dance in the Crown Room at the Hotel Del Coronado. They were married three months later (Martha said that things happened fast during the war). A few months after the wedding, Hank was shipped out to the South Pacific for two years. After the war, they settled in Hank's hometown of Mansfield, Ohio, where they started a family, raising two sons, Allen and Kenneth. They moved back to California in 1952, buying a house in Fletcher Hills. Hank was a salesman for 3M Company, and the family moved several times around Southern California. Most of the time the family lived in San Diego County.Martha was a loving mother, totally dedicated to her family and very supportive of her husband and sons. She rejoined the workforce from 1965 to 1969 to help Allen pay for college. She was very supportive of Kenneth when he was deployed to Vietnam with the Seabees. In the late 1970's, Hank and Martha retired to Lake San Marcos, CA, where Martha was active in the garden club, and church. They made many good friends at Lake San Marcos and enjoyed the good life near the lake in beautiful San Diego County. Hank and Martha lived fulfilling lives raising a family and sharing nearly 70 years together.After Hank passed in 2013, Martha moved to Newport Beach to be closer to family. Martha is survived by her two sons, Allen (Karin) and Kenneth (Becky); five grandchildren, Kelsie Bergquist (Clyde), William (Malia), Jack (Maura), Ryan (Kirstie), and McCanne (Ashley); and six great-grandchildren, Makenna, Madeline, Nate, Hannah, Maisie, and John. We are so blessed to be part of this great loving family. Memorial service pending.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020