Martha S. Witte April 2, 1923 - October 19, 2019 San Diego Age 96. Born in River Forest, Illinois, to Frank W. and Myrtelle Rogers Swett. Attended Swarthmore College and the University of WisconsinMadison. During WWII, she worked for IBM as a typewriter repair person in Chicago. She married Dr. Keith Witte in 1952 and they settled in Monroe, Wisconsin. After retiring to San Diego, Martha's interests included golf, swimming, bridge, reading, and crosswords. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and husband. She is survived by her daughter Eleanor (Stan Hartz) of Colorado and many nieces and nephews. There was a cremation. Donations may be made to the San Diego Humane Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019