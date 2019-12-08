Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Witte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha S. Witte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha S. Witte Obituary
Martha S. Witte April 2, 1923 - October 19, 2019 San Diego Age 96. Born in River Forest, Illinois, to Frank W. and Myrtelle Rogers Swett. Attended Swarthmore College and the University of WisconsinMadison. During WWII, she worked for IBM as a typewriter repair person in Chicago. She married Dr. Keith Witte in 1952 and they settled in Monroe, Wisconsin. After retiring to San Diego, Martha's interests included golf, swimming, bridge, reading, and crosswords. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and husband. She is survived by her daughter Eleanor (Stan Hartz) of Colorado and many nieces and nephews. There was a cremation. Donations may be made to the San Diego Humane Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -