Martha Thomas February 12, 1926 - October 28, 2019 Vista Martha Thomas, a stylish and vivacious flirt who loved looking and feeling good, died peacefully at her home in Vista, October 28. She was 93.A retired registered nurse who never stopped being an R.N., Martha would tenderly massage a loved one's sore shoulder as unabashedly as she would inquire if they'd had a good BM.She started whipping up fresh fruit smoothies long before they were in vogue and faithfully rocked her Jane Fonda workouts in the 1980s. It wasn't until age 65 that she begrudgingly hung up her white leather roller skates with red laces, swearing that in her heyday, she was mistaken for Linda Carter's "Wonder Woman," in her short shorts and headbands. And she continued practicing yoga into her 90s.Martha and her husband, Arthur William Thomas, (who predeceased her in 2007) were sailing enthusiasts who sailed up and down the California coast with Avalon, Catalina serving as a favorite regular destination.It is hard to find a photo album in their house that doesn't capture Martha looking hot in a bikini on a boat.Martha was the mother of two: Terri Kaper, 69, of Camarillo and Mark Thomas, who died in February at 64. Granddaughter Stacy Durand remembers her as tons of fun and more like a girlfriend than a grandmother because she never seemed old. "She'd send me articles at college saying skirts are shorter this season or pink is in' right now." Martha was a robust shopper and generous gift-giver who loved donning and bestowing flashy duds, often bearing name-brand labels. After Martha's husband Art died, she didn't know what to do with herself that first Christmas, so she took Stacy (who was then in her 20s without kids) to Legoland to escape and find something to laugh about.At dinner afterwards, she glanced at some fellow patrons drinking goldfish-bowl-sized margaritas and quickly quipped, "Amateurs. Those will get warm and melt before they finish. We'll have two instead."Martha was a character and there's no shortage of funny memories. The first time she met her then soon-to-be grandson-in-law, Adam Durand, was at Christmas 10 years ago. Martha, then 83, stroked the 26-year-old's beard and purred, "Oh, is this new?" To which she was told, "It's all new to you grandma, you just met him." She then went on to appraise his strong pectoral muscles and ask if he worked out. After dinner, (where a blown-up framed glamour shot of Martha in white angora had smiled down on everyone) she decided to show off her own agility, demonstrating her workout routine on a yoga mat on the middle of the living room floor.Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, February 12, 1926 to Mary and Richard Herbst, Martha was the middle of five girls, (two of which survive her, Dorothy Hoovler and Carol Donaldson). An avid reader, who enjoyed following politics and current events, Martha was outspoken and opinionated. A tireless conversationalist who never stopped giggling and gossiping like a school girl with her sisters, the family joke was that all of them married mild-mannered men who didn't speak very much.Martha relished reliving her glory days at a nursing school run by strict nuns who enforced curfew with bed checks.Most of her stories involve her bending the rules.Among her escapades: studying late by flashlight after "lights out," scared to death she'd get caught and reprimanded by one of the nuns; Sunbathing during the days she was supposed to be sleeping when she was on night shifts; Taking advantage of Ohio snowstorms to keep her beer and Limburger cheese cold on the window ledge, only to risk getting in trouble when the snow would melt sending beer bottles and stinky cheese shattering on the sidewalk below.She fell in love with medicine as a little girl accompanying her grandfather who was a doctor on his medical rounds enjoying watching a sick patient get well.Martha's nursing career was largely in the operating room where she distinctly remembered both the immense satisfaction of saving lives and the ugly underbelly of medicine. Doctors occasionally making major mistakes like amputating the good foot instead of the bad or accidentally sewing up a patient with surgical scissors inside, leading to a major infection. Not to mention there were the randy doctors who would make the inappropriate advance now and then. Martha was introduced to her husband, Art, an optometrist, by her mother, who thought the two would hit it off. After starting their careers in Ohio, the couple finally settled in Southern California around 1960, with Martha eventually transitioning to working for Health Net insurance. They retired in Vista in the mid 1980s.Martha amped up her longtime hobbies in retirement. Their garage looked like a gym, it was so crammed with exercise equipment and they both worked out religiously every morning for years watching Regis and Kathie Lee. They continued sailing and taking trips to places like Barona Casino, Wyoming and British Columbia.At her granddaughter's wedding party in a soft pale yellow sweater set and smoothly coiffed hair she stood and gave a speech that began, "May you live as long as you want to. May you want to as long as you live." She certainly did and she will be sorely missed by those who she is survived by, including her daughter, granddaughter, grandson-in-law and great-grandchildren, Hans and Finn Durand.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019