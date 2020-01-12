|
|
Martin Joseph Buniva February 19, 1974 - December 23, 2019 San Diego Martin J. Buniva passed on Dec. 23, 2019 age 45, in San Diego. He resided in Mt. Laurel, NJ, with his wife and two sons. Martin worked 10 years as Vice President of Finance for Sabre Systems. Mass and interment were January 3rd in New Jersey. Martin grew up in San Diego and graduated from University City High School and UCLA. He will be remembered for his love and devotion to family and friends, quick wit, winning smile, Kiss concerts and boat rides on Erskine Lake. He was extremely proud of his sons Jake and Will and felt blessed to marry his UCLA dream girl Eileen (ne Curtius) Buniva. Martin is also survived by his adoring parents Joseph and Carylann Buniva of San Diego and loving brother Justin Buniva. A Celebration of Life Mass will be at Our Mother of Confidence Church at 3131 Governor Drive, San Diego on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020