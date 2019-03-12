|
Marvin Berman San Diego Marv Berman's favorite times were with his family. He was a building contractor and WWII Vet. A golfer and bridge player, he was known for his sarcasm and wit. He was loved by many: wife May (deceased), daughters Jo (Chris) and Ellen (Jerry), grandchildren Jacob and Manya, and great-grandchildren Harvey and Rosie. Services on March 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Home of Peace Cemetery, followed by a Gathering at the family home. March 20, 1924 - March 10, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019