Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Berman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Berman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin Berman Obituary
Marvin Berman San Diego Marv Berman's favorite times were with his family. He was a building contractor and WWII Vet. A golfer and bridge player, he was known for his sarcasm and wit. He was loved by many: wife May (deceased), daughters Jo (Chris) and Ellen (Jerry), grandchildren Jacob and Manya, and great-grandchildren Harvey and Rosie. Services on March 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Home of Peace Cemetery, followed by a Gathering at the family home. March 20, 1924 - March 10, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.