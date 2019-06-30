Marvin H. Warner January 20, 1928 - June 18, 2019 San Diego Marvin H. Warner, LCDR USN (Ret.) was born in New York City, the son of Jack and Helen Warner. In his youth he excelled in sports and education earning his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering at New York University at 20 years of age. During his time in New York he played baseball, football and was a Golden Gloves boxing champion. From 1949 until 1969, Marvin was a decorated Naval Aviator. He flew in the Korean and Vietnam campaigns where he logged 4,000 flight hours, 400 carrier landings and flew a naval record number of "one-cruise" combat sorties. He flew in missions that inspired the novel and Hollywood movie "Bridges at Toko-Ri." More significantly, on July 7, 1962, while flying off the U.S.S. Constellation CVA-64 in the Caribbean, he observed and took the initial photos of the construction for the missile capabilities in Cuba. These photos were sent to Washington D.C. and triggered the Cuban Missile Crisis. Included in the numerous medals he was awarded are two Distinguished Flying Crosses. While still in the Navy, he was involved in San Diego area sports where he officiated high school football games, served as Commissioner of the San Diego County Pop Warner football organization, coached Pony League baseball and many years of Pop Warner football. After retiring from the Navy, Marvin acquired his Master of Arts degree and became an educator where he taught mathematics, physics and coached football at San Diego area high schools. Marvin loved to travel and enjoyed playing cards with friends, especially bridge in local clubs, where he achieved the level of Silver Life Master. Marvin was married to Barbara Warner (1954-2008) and is survived by his sister Berna, children Steve Warner, Kim Laramie, and Les Warner, daughter-in-law Kate Warner, son-in-law Regan Redding, grandchildren Matt Bradley, Nick Warner and Mikayla Warner, and great-grandchildren Danielle, Zack and Jacob Bradley. A funeral service for Marvin will be held Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Drive, San Diego, CA 92106. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Handlery Hotel, 950 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA 92108. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019