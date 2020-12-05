1/1
Marvin Y. Wong
1937 - 2020
Marvin Y. Wong
August 18, 1937 - November 28, 2020
San Diego, CA
Marvin Y. Wong was born on August 18, 1937 in a small village in Guangzhou, China. He moved to Hong Kong and at the age of 13, he came to the United States on literally a slow boat that took over one month to reach American soil. He graduated from San Diego High School in 1957. And on September 10, 1959, he married Alice Ai Li Wen to whom he stayed married in a loving union for 61 blissful years. Marvin went to City Community College for 2 years, but he never graduated. Instead, he was a partner in opening Allied Gardens Market. The store was well-respected by the community and had a loyal following of customers who preferred the personal attention that was always commonplace at Allied Gardens Market. He co-owned and co-managed the store for 23 years.After selling the store, he worked at the San Diego Gas & Electric Company for 11 years. After his retirement, he began actively trading stocks. He was passionate about waking up every morning at 2 am to watch the financial news in preparation for the stock market to open. He achieved a lot of financial success in the stock market.Marvin was also very successful in the real estate market. He purchased a number of homes and apartment complexes. He was also extremely handy which meant that he always managed all of his rental properties on his own. Marvin is survived by his loving wife Alice, his 3 devoted children (Debbie, Anthony, Carolyn), his 6 grandchildren (Alyssa, Mark, Rochelle, Ryan, Brandon, Michael), his 2 great-grandchildren (Mason and Carson) and his 5 siblings (David, Kenneth, Gene, Elaine and Sharon.) He was a quiet, loving and generous person who was always there to support his family. He was the person that was always setting up and cleaning up before and after any family gathering.Marvin passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 with his family at his bedside. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the El Camino Memorial Park in Sorrento Valley. His family would like to express their deepest thanks and appreciation to all of the family, friends and customers who have been a part of his 83 wonderful years of life. Marvin is now in a peaceful place sharing his stock tips with those above.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
8584532121
