Mary Adamo Balastrieri July 6, 1918 - December 1, 2019 San Diego Our loving mother and Nana, Mary Adamo Balastrieri, left us on December 1, 2019, after 101 years and 5 months of adding joy and love to every life she touched! She was the matriarch of the family and was a sterling example of kindness and grace in action! Mary was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 6, 1918, and came to San Diego as a young, bright-eyed girl with her parents, Antonio and Francesca Adamo, sister, Sarah and brothers, Vince and Jasper.She was happily married to her devoted husband, Joe Balastrieri, for 64 years. Theirs is a beautiful love story of devotion, romance, trust, and commitment sprinkled with adventure and delighting in friends, a large and boisterous family of many generations, and fine food for any occasion! Mary worked very hard all of her life to lift up those around her and make them feel special and made a tremendous impact in the lives of many. Hers is surely a life worth imitating and celebrating.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe; her parents, and her siblings, Sarah Passiglia, Vince Adamo, Jasper Adamo, and Caterina Adamo.She is survived by her children, Michael Balastrieri and Lena Neve and their spouses, Melise Balastrieri and John Neve; her grandchildren, Jared Balastrieri, Jolene Neve and Joey Neve and their spouses, Kimberly Balastrieri, Mike Summers and Danille Neve, and her great-grandchildren, Isaiah Neve-Serpa, Avery Rose Neve, Ella Jo Neve, and Violette Summers. She is also survived by her sister, Lena Filippone, and brother, Joe Adamo.Funeral Mass and Burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102, at 1 PM on December 6, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019