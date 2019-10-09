|
Mary Aeleen Mick December 17, 1927 - October 1, 2019 Oceanside It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Aeleen Mick announces her passing on October 1, 2019, at the age of 91 years. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children, John (Connie), Patrick (Claudia), Theresa, Christopher (Theresa Maria), Cynthia (Jose Walter), Mary (Kevin), Timothy (Marga), Edward (Elizabeth), George (Joanie), and Scott (Noemi). Mary will also be deeply missed by her brother, George W. Merkle, M.D., by her spiritual daughter, Gloria Mick, by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as by many extended family and friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband, John Alva Mick, in 1991. Mary was a woman of great faith, lovingly devoted to the Blessed Mother, and a loyal and faithful daughter of the Catholic Church. She found great joy raising her ten childreneducating them not only in the Faith, but by making sure that they received a classical education. Mary's strong faith in God and Our Lady enabled her to meet the challenges of raising a large family with extended members with strength, conviction, grace, and elegance. A rosary will be said at 5:00 p.m. with a wake following until 8:00 p.m. at Oceanside Mortuary, Oceanside, California. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Mary at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Oceanside Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Eternal Hills Cemetery, Oceanside, California.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019