Resources More Obituaries for MARY ANN CONBOY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY ANN CONBOY

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mary Ann Conboy passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 28, 2019, at the age of 91, at home in La Jolla.





Mary Ann was born Agatha Greene in St. Louis, Missouri, and was immediately adopted by Ruth Van Anda, a single woman from Lafayette, Indiana, working full time as a nurse. Ruth had adopted another daughter, Faith, two years prior. Mary Ann adored and admired her mother, who was her mentor and confidant, especially enjoying summers at Woodbine, the family farm owned by an aunt and uncle. In her late teens, she and her mother moved to Nogales, Arizona, where she developed her love for the desert, its heat and openness.





Mary Ann took a job with Trans World Airlines (TWA) and moved to Los Angeles in 1950, eventually settling in La Jolla. It is here that she met the person who would become her best friend, confidant, and soulmate - James (Jim) Conboy - they were married at the Congregational Church in La Jolla in 1955.





They purchased a lot in Rancho Santa Fe and hired Dale Naegle, a young architect from USC to design a simple mid-century modern home, whose aesthetic was suitable for a middle-school math teacher and secretary (she worked at Scripps Institute of Oceanography as administrative assistant to Sam Hinton).





Rumor has it Jim wanted two kids, and she wanted zero. They settled on one child. Six years later, their son Garth was born. They moved back to La Jolla in the late 1960s and lived in the same home for over 50 years. Creating a refined, art-filled environment was always very important to her, which is how another architect came into the family. She and Jim hired Mark Christopher to remodel their home in 1989, and the project architect was Laura DuCharme, who within two years was welcomed into the family as Mary Ann's new daughter-in-law.





Mary Ann would work part-time until Garth left for college at UC Berkeley. A computer program Garth wrote in his late teens would be their first business adventure together. He continued to develop software from Boston, where he had moved after school. She would handle the business end from La Jolla. From 1980 to 2011, she would become CFO and Director of three high-tech start-up companies with Garth. Her career culminated with the sale of eBook Technologies to Google in 2011, and she became arguably the oldest Googler ever at age 83. During this 30-year period, Jim served as Vice President in charge of recreation. It was his job to make sure Mary Ann and Garth kicked up their heels and had some fun.





Mary Ann was known for her amazing style and sophisticated aesthetic. Before working with Garth, she was a weaver by trade and created many beautiful tapestries. Whether for love or necessity, she became an accomplished cook and baker. She would carefully research chefs, recipes, and techniques before trying her hand - always successfully, at amazing meals. Ever the gracious hostess, the atmosphere she created for the evening was as important as the food, starting with the table setting, ending with how dessert looked on the plates. Friends and family will remember 30 years of elegant candlelit dinners and the warmth of her friendship in the "new" home.





Even though she learned to fly a plane as a teenager in Indiana (actually the youngest pilot at that time and actually not very good at it), she rarely drove, preferring to walk or relied on Jim to take her where she needed to go. She would say it was good to let a gentleman be a gentleman, perhaps one of the keys to Mary Ann and Jim's long, loving marriage - especially for such an independent woman.





She leaves behind Jim, her husband of 64 years; son, Garth, and daughter-in-law, Laura; grandchildren, Dane and Ari Bleu; Laura's brothers and sisters (whom she considered her in-laws too); and dearest friends, Eli Ocampo, Jeanne Rawlings, James Brady, and Gloria Nicklin.





Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood or . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 4, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.