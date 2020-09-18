1/1
Mary Ann Erlene Crews
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
On Sunday September 13, 2020, Mary Ann Erlene Crews, devoted wife to Kenneth Crews, loving mother of Michael Crews (Siobhan) and Nikki Ferrin (Jim), doting Grandmother of eight and adoring Gigi to eight passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88.
Erlene was born on an Indian Reservation on June 20, 1932, and moved to Escondido at the age of seven. She had a life well-lived which she filled with love, laughter, music and most of all her faith which she enjoyed sharing with others. In her own words "the most important things are to spread the gospel, teach our children to love Jesus, and to love our husbands". Her family takes comfort knowing she is singing and dancing with Jesus, waiting for the day she is reunited with Ken, her one true love, in heaven.
A small family service will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020, at Alhiser-Comer mortuary.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to hungryformusic.org, bringing the gift of music to underserved children.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Alhiser-Comer Mortuary
225 S. Broadway
Escondido, CA 92025
760-745-2162
