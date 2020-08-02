Mary Ann Garbarini December 24, 1940 - August 26, 2020 San Diego Mary Ann Garbarini, ne Schiavi, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26 in Rancho Bernardo surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born in Raritan, New Jersey, on December 24, 1940. In 1962, shortly after graduating from Trenton State College, she and her husband Tom boldly left everything they knew behind to start a new life on the West Coast. She was an educator for 14 years before joining the Naval Ocean Systems Center, where she retired as Resource Manager. After retiring, she worked summers helping visitors at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, a place she loved spending time. Mary Ann left every life she touched better than it was before. She always made sure you were as happy and comfortable as you could be, and of course, that you had enough to eat. She and her husband Tom were high school sweethearts and married for 58 wonderful years. They were inseparabletruly soulmates. Her children and family were beyond spoiled simply by having her in their lives and even more so by her guidance, support, and love. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, children, Nick Garbarini, Lisa Haughelstine, and Karen Telles, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her family will continue to make her proud by living with integrity, honesty, compassion, and love. She will be greatly missed and forever loved. Funeral services are pending.



