Mary Ann Moyes July 19, 1932 - October 10, 2019 San Diego Mary Ann Moyes, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born in Auburn, Maine, on July 19, 1932, she was a housewife and San Diego resident for 50 years.Mary Ann loved life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Robert M. Moyes, Lakeside, CA; her 3 sons, Steven A. Moyes, Vista, CA, Scott R. Moyes, Lakeside, CA, Jeffrey P. Moyes, Santee, CA, and 6 cherished grandsons.A viewing will be held on October 17, 2019, between 5:00 - 7:00 pm. at Featheringill Mortuary. 6322 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, CA 92115. The burial will be held on October 18, 2019, at 12:30 pm, at Singing Hills Cemetery, 2800 Dehesa Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019