Mary Ann Tice June 1, 1928 - September 4, 2019 Cadriff Mary Ann died peacefully September 4, 2019, at 91. Born in San Diego to Alanson L. Bryan M.D. and Margaret Bryan R.N. She attended five different high schools in five different states (Go Navy), The University of Georgia, SDSU-B.A., and USD-M.A.At 21, Mary Ann married Capt. Gerald J. Tice USMC, known by many as "Big Ger".Mary Ann insisted that her four children, Joseph, Michael, Margaret and Thomas graduate from college. The boys became teachers, like their mom, and Margaret worked as an R.N.Mary taught elementary school for 25 years and retired at 60.She was blessed with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Aside from doing quite well in the stock market (with no analytics whatsoever), Mama Tice was an exceptionally knowledgeable sports fan, and let's just say, she knew how to lay down a bet.Loved by her family and friends, we'll miss you Mama T.Celebration will be this Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm at son Mike's house, 1582 Windsor Road, Cardiff, CA 92007.
