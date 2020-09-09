I had the distinct pleasure of getting to know Mary Ann through her son

Mike. Her quick Witt and great sense of humor was entertaining to everyone that knew her. She loved life and always seemed to be relaxed and at ease.. She enjoyed the camaraderie of Mike's many friends at the party's she attended with him. She was able to spend a lot of time with Mike after he built her a granny flat on his property where he cared for her. They had a loving relationship that provided her the comfort and care she deserved and needed in her later years.

She will be missed by her family and friends , but everyone she knew will have great memories of her. My deepest condolences to her family.

Rest in pease ! Paul Brister