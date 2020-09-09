1/1
Mary Ann Tice
1928 - 2019
In memory of Mary Ann Tice.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mike's house
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

3 entries
September 13, 2019
I had the pleasure of knowing Mary Ann through her son, Mike. She had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed life, was confident and self assured in any social setting. She was very comfortable at parties Mike would bring her to where she would actively participate. She had a wonderful relationship with Mike, who built her a "Granny Flat" at his residence, where he lovingly cared for her in her later years. She will be missed, but her memories will remain with those who were lucky to have known her. My deepest condolences to her loving family, may she rest in peace.
Paul Brister
September 13, 2019
I had the distinct pleasure of getting to know Mary Ann through her son
Mike. Her quick Witt and great sense of humor was entertaining to everyone that knew her. She loved life and always seemed to be relaxed and at ease.. She enjoyed the camaraderie of Mike's many friends at the party's she attended with him. She was able to spend a lot of time with Mike after he built her a granny flat on his property where he cared for her. They had a loving relationship that provided her the comfort and care she deserved and needed in her later years.
She will be missed by her family and friends , but everyone she knew will have great memories of her. My deepest condolences to her family.
Rest in pease ! Paul Brister
September 12, 2019
I worked with Ms Tice's husband Jerry for eight years when we were both probation officers at Rancho del Campo. He was fun to talk to and had some of the best come-backs to what the juvenile delinquents said to him. I know he was so proud of his family and that son Joe was a great wrestler. My very best to the Tices.
Mike McNew
