I had the pleasure of knowing Mary Ann through her son, Mike. She had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed life, was confident and self assured in any social setting. She was very comfortable at parties Mike would bring her to where she would actively participate. She had a wonderful relationship with Mike, who built her a "Granny Flat" at his residence, where he lovingly cared for her in her later years. She will be missed, but her memories will remain with those who were lucky to have known her. My deepest condolences to her loving family, may she rest in peace.
Paul Brister