Mary Carol Hammerbach

June 20, 1943 - August 1, 2020

Oceanside

Carol was born to Clayton P. and Thelma Livesay Gingerich in Hinton, West Virginia. She moved around a lot as a Navy "brat", even living in France for a few years. Carol was a proud alum of Chula Vista High School, Class of 1961. After raising her family in Carlsbad, she moved to Vista, and then on to Oceanside, California. Carol married the love of her life, Robert, a Hostess salesman on March 15, 1963.



Carol volunteered for many years at the Flower Fields of Carlsbad, she loved to travel, and boy could she square dance. She retired from the California DMV in 2004 after 30 years of service and was able to spend more time with her family and friends. Carol went to heaven on Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Carol was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert and her parents. She is survived by her siblings Ross, Ellen and Allan, her daughter Deanna Robey, her sons, Robert Hammerbach and wife Michelle, and Chris Hammerbach and wife Rebecca, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.We are unable to celebrate Carol's life together due to the pandemic. The family asks that those who would like please send a memorial gift to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in Carol's name.



