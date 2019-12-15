|
Mary Coe Stout July 16, 1935 - October 26, 2019 Oceanside Mary Marimon Coe Stout (84), passed away in Oceanside, California, surrounded by her family. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona. Mary had a brilliant mind and a generous, considerate attitude. She loved books and she was an avid reader throughout her life. She was 1 of 2 students selected at 15 to represent Arizona in Washington, D.C., as part of the American Legion's Girls Nation, where she met then-President Harry S. Truman. Mary attended the University of Chicago at 16.She was married in 1953 and had 5 children.She worked many years in the Finance Department at Tri-City Hospital, and 23 years as Director of Finance at the Vista Irrigation District. She was a great presence in her family's lives and will be greatly missed.Mary was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Mack Odis Stout and her brother, Elmon Lee Coe. She is survived by her 5 children, Nathan Stout of Shelton, Washington, Eric Stout (Gaylen Johnson) of Rancho Palos Verdes, Anna Stout (Joe Stasaitis) of Oceanside, Martin Stout (Naomi Umland) of Oceanside, and Adrienne Stout-Coppola (Christopher Coppola) of Los Angeles; her sister, Nancy (Harold) Farmer of Portal, Arizona; her sister-in-law, Mary H. Coe of Burlington, North Carolina; 6 grandchildren, 2 nieces, and a nephew.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Eternal Hills Mortuary in Oceanside. Please send donations to the San Diego Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019