Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Crowell Janecek May 10, 1921 - April 16, 2019 El Cajon Cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Mary passed away on April 16 after a brief illness. She remained active and independent for almost 98 years. Mary grew up in the small town of Almond, Wisconsin, the youngest of three siblings born to George and Christina Crowell. She attended the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois, and began teaching kindergarten in 1943 at Lake Bluff School in Milwaukee. Her classroom was filled with piano music and laughter, much to the concern of the principal. In 1946 Mary was introduced by a mutual friend to George Janecek, whom she married within the year. They lived in Shorewood, Wisconsin, when daughters Barby and Kathy were born. After yet another cold Wisconsin winter, in 1952 they decided to move the family to California. They settled in El Cajon, choosing the warmest of the three cities that offered George a teaching job. When son Tom was born he became the first native Californian in the family. An at-home mom until Tom started school, Mary substitute taught, sold encyclopedias, and began teaching kindergarten in Lemon Grove in 1961. She eventually moved to Chase Avenue School in the Cajon Valley School District, where she taught kindergarten and first grade for many years. In her retirement, Mary continued to support Chase Avenue School by working in the library and playing piano for musical performances. She enjoyed travel with friends and family, lunches with the retired teachers, working in her yard, and playing pool in her family room. Mary spent countless hours crocheting baby blankets for church baptisms at First United and Foothills Methodist churches and for the Moses Project, and she especially enjoyed doing so while watching her Padres on TV. Mary was featured in the SD Union-Tribune as a "person making a difference" in 2016. One of her greatest joys was playing the piano; she resumed lessons in her nineties and loved playing for anyone who visited. Mary was predeceased by husband of 51 years, George, sister Margaret Peck and niece Chrissie Chiu. She is survived by older brother George Crowell of Menasha, Wisconsin, children Barby (Jim) Dowd, Kathy (Bill) Deering, and Tom (Delnora), as well as six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a niece, four nephews and six great-nieces/nephews. Mary shared her gifts with others her love of reading and education, the joy she found in music, her generosity, and her humor and wit. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her, but we are inspired to be better people because of her. In Mary's memory, contributions may be made to the causes dear to her the Moses Project c/o Foothills United Methodist Church (foothillsumc.org), Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs (tenderlovingcanines.org), and Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center (savinggrace.info) or to any charitable cause. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019