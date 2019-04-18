|
Mary Dianne Palmer April 11, 1931 - April 10, 2019 Orange Park, FL Mary was born in Los Angeles, CA. Raised in Los Angeles, moved to San Diego where she resided and raised her three children, Katie Perley, Jaye Yoshonis and Mark Ruiz until moving to Florida in 2016. She found joy in her 10 grandkids and six great-grandkids. Mary loved to travel, good food, music and dancing. Graveside Service will be held May 4, 2019, 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held after at son Mark Ruiz' home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to https://www.justgiving.com/Mary-D-Palmer
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019