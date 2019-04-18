Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremation Solutions
8560 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 683-5427
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dianne Palmer


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Dianne Palmer Obituary
Mary Dianne Palmer April 11, 1931 - April 10, 2019 Orange Park, FL Mary was born in Los Angeles, CA. Raised in Los Angeles, moved to San Diego where she resided and raised her three children, Katie Perley, Jaye Yoshonis and Mark Ruiz until moving to Florida in 2016. She found joy in her 10 grandkids and six great-grandkids. Mary loved to travel, good food, music and dancing. Graveside Service will be held May 4, 2019, 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held after at son Mark Ruiz' home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to https://www.justgiving.com/Mary-D-Palmer
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now