Mary Elizabeth Miller April 13, 1917 - December 27, 2019 Ocean Beach / Point Loma Mary Elizabeth Miller, age 102, passed away tranquilly at home with her loving son, Fletcher, and devoted daughter-in-law, Jane, by her side.Mary was born in Fargo, ND, to recent Norwegian immigrants Johannes and Ida Mickelson. She married Robert Miller New Year's Eve in 1937, and WW II brought them to San Diego.In 1960, after 23 years of marriage, Bob and Mary's life was surprisingly, but pleasantly, turned upside down by the arrival of a son, Fletcher.The family joined St. Peter's by-the-Sea Lutheran Church in Ocean Beach, where she was active.Mary is survived by a son, Fletcher; daughter-in-law, Jane Manderscheid; nephew, Robert Randall of Monrovia, CA, and his family, and many relatives in the US and Norway. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 1, at 10:30 AM, at St. Peter's by-the-Sea Lutheran Church, 1371 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, CA, 92107, followed by a luncheon reception. The funeral arrangements are being conducted by Beardsley-Mitchell Funeral Home; please see their web site for a longer tribute to Mary's life and more pictures (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/san-diego-ca/mary-miller-8980661), or the UT web site below. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Peter's by-the-Sea Lutheran Church or to the Spreckel's Organ Society in Balboa Park.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2020