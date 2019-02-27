Home

Mary Ellen Nichols Gretler August 13, 1943 - February 7, 2019 SAN DIEGO Mary Ellen Gretler, 75, passed away on February 7, 2019 surrounded by friends. A service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Born on August 13, 1943 in Derby, Connecticut, she taught at El Toyon Elementary in National City for over 30 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Gretler, and her brother Howard Nichols.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019
