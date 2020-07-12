Mary Esther Castillo July 14, 1942 - June 23, 2020 La Mesa Mary Esther Castillo, 77, of San Diego, California, passed away on June 23, 2020. Born in San Diego on July 14, 1942, she was the eldest child of Theresa Posada and Jesus Posada. To family, she was always known as "Esther".Esther met her best friend and future husband, Richard Castillo, at a Neighborhood House dance in 1957. They married September 10, 1960, at St. Rita's Catholic Church in San Diego. Together they raised two amazing daughters, Deborah Castillo and DeAnn Salcido. Esther was a strong, vibrant woman of many interests and talents, but would always say "family is the most important thing". She brought love and joy into her home and shared it with everyone she met. She had a way of bringing joy into a person's life. Her nieces and nephews fondly recall spending Christmas Eve in their PJs at Auntie Esther's house laughing, eating, and being surrounded by family love and laughter while waiting for midnight when Santa would appear. She was proud to see them grow into fine young men and women. Esther lived life to the fullest and experienced as much as she possibly could, whether it was her 25th wedding anniversary where she and the love of her life Richard spent an entire month traveling through Europe or lounging on a beach in Puerto Vallarta. She loved to dance; it was one of her many joys in life. She had a passion for history, current events, modern art and traveling. One of her favorite places of serenity was California's high sierras. She loved to watch classic movies, and as a mystery fanatic, she could have solved cases herself if she wanted to. She was definitely a winner; being among those who can say that she gambled and won in Monaco's famous casino. She enjoyed one thing for sure and that was driving her classic 1969 Porsche 912 in a manner it was meant to be drivenan attribute she passed on to her daughters. Esther worked for the State of California, Employment Development Department for 33 years, rising from a file clerk to manager, retiring in 2004. She was honored as one of the highest-ranking Latina's in the San Diego region during her time at EDD. She made many friends during her long career. When she changed job locations, her co-workers thanked her, writing "You have Trained, Mentored & Coached us; You have Nurtured, Supported & Praised us; You have laughed, teased & wept with us; Even though our Camelot is ending... we take you with us; May you & your style be contagious to all you come in contact with." These words from her peers touched her heart. They also resonate with us all when describing Mary Esther Castillo. She lived up to these words each-and-every day spreading her love, generosity, contagious spirit, and smile with everyone she met.Esther is survived by her husband Richard, as well as her daughters Deborah and DeAnn, her two grandsons, Daniel Delgado and Joseph Salcido, her sister Gloria Ortega and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jesus. She leaves a tremendous void in our hearts.Private services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to The Chicano Federation or The San Diego Food Bank.



