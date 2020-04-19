|
Mary Fahy Wischmeyer February 5, 1950 - April 5, 2020 SAN DIEGO Mary lost her courageous battle with metastasized breast cancer and left this world in the arms of her beloved family.Mary was born in Olean, N.Y. to Earl and Bernice Fahy, she was one of nine children. Mary was raised in Rochester, N.Y. and married her husband, Tom there on May 16, 1976. Together they moved to San Diego in January, 1977. Mary continued her work with the visually impaired and had an amazing 38 year career at the San Diego Center For The Blind where she taught cooking, exercise, and adaptive living skills. Following her retirement in 2017, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, doing her crossword puzzles, traveling with her husband, and exercising at the El Cajon Jazzercise Center. Mary was an avid fan and season seat holder of the San Diego State Men's Basketball Team.Mary's friends and family all agree that her personality was a shining light highlighted by her beautiful smile, her infectious laugh, and her unselfish joy of giving to others. She is survived by her husband, Tom, son, Sean (Elisa), daughter, Katie (David), and her precious grandchildren, Tommy, Zoey, Lily and Nora.Services will be held at the San Diego Mission de Alcala when allowed. Donations to the San Diego Center For the Blind, 5922 El Cajon Blvd.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020