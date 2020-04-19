San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wischmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Fahy Wischmeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Fahy Wischmeyer Obituary
Mary Fahy Wischmeyer February 5, 1950 - April 5, 2020 SAN DIEGO Mary lost her courageous battle with metastasized breast cancer and left this world in the arms of her beloved family.Mary was born in Olean, N.Y. to Earl and Bernice Fahy, she was one of nine children. Mary was raised in Rochester, N.Y. and married her husband, Tom there on May 16, 1976. Together they moved to San Diego in January, 1977. Mary continued her work with the visually impaired and had an amazing 38 year career at the San Diego Center For The Blind where she taught cooking, exercise, and adaptive living skills. Following her retirement in 2017, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, doing her crossword puzzles, traveling with her husband, and exercising at the El Cajon Jazzercise Center. Mary was an avid fan and season seat holder of the San Diego State Men's Basketball Team.Mary's friends and family all agree that her personality was a shining light highlighted by her beautiful smile, her infectious laugh, and her unselfish joy of giving to others. She is survived by her husband, Tom, son, Sean (Elisa), daughter, Katie (David), and her precious grandchildren, Tommy, Zoey, Lily and Nora.Services will be held at the San Diego Mission de Alcala when allowed. Donations to the San Diego Center For the Blind, 5922 El Cajon Blvd.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
Download Now