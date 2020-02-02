|
Mary Fawcett June 19, 1952 - December 27, 2019 Vista Mary Carole Fawcett (nee Schumacher) passed peacefully surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. She was born to William and Carole Schumacher on June 19, 1952, in Eau Claire, WI. Mary and Dean were married on November 1, 1986, at San Marcos Lutheran, celebrating 33 years together. She helped raise DeeDee and was a full-time mom to Dakota and Indy.At 13, she studied harp for six weeks in Irelanda trip of a lifetime! She studied music at the U. of WI at Eau Claire, becoming an awesome wedding harpist. Mary brought the heavens to earth with her elegant strokes.She earned a psychology degree at SDSU '82; Masters in organizational leadership at Long Beach '86; teaching credential at Cal State San Marcos '06. She taught special education, piano, guitar, and harp, blending her talent and intelligence with humor to make learning fun. And she loved talk radio!She lived life to the end with grace, strength, and humor, citing God as her source. Mary's last task was to put together a wonderful Christmas for her family, buying gifts and celebrating both on the Eve and Christmas morn. Her finishing touch was the comedy "Waterboy" her last gift was to leave em laughing. Her's is a life well-lived.She is survived by husband, Dean Fawcett; children, DeeDee, Dakota (Kaisha), and Indiana (Victoria); siblings, Mark Schumacher (Kathy), Breck Schumacher (Lindy), Bethany Schumacher (Tom), and many nieces and nephews.The family thanks Dean for his phenomenal care, literally 24/7. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to San Marcos Lutheran Church, 3419 Grand Ave., San Marcos, CA, 92078, in memory of Mary Fawcett. Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at San Marcos Lutheran Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020