Mary Frances Herrick
December 12, 1926 - November 28, 2020
Del Mar
Mary Herrick, 93, passed peacefully in her home on November 28, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL and in 1945 married Robert, to whom she was married for 63 years.
She is predeceased by husband Robert and son, James. She is survived by her children Robert Jr., Marilyn, Michael (Deirdre). No services are planned at this time. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband Robert at Ft.Rosecrans National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Assoc San Diego or American Cancer Society
.