|
|
Mary Frances Kasimatis September 12, 1932 - January 3, 2020 San Diego Mary Frances Kasimatis, 87, died peacefully in hospice care on January 3, 2020 Born September 12, 1932 in Santa Monica, CA, to Winifred and Alfred Peter Ross, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's College in Los Angeles in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in fine arts and married Nicholas Kasimatis the same year. An accomplished pianist and painter, Mary was a strong supporter of the arts and passed on her love of the arts to her children and grandchildren. She had a deep commitment to her Catholic faith, which was expressed through her involvement in her Bible study group and extensive service at St. Therese parish and in the community. An avid reader, she also enjoyed tennis, the outdoors and gardening, and world travel. She is survived by her eight children, Carl, Mark, Kathryn McCarty, Teresa Egan, Barbara Chornak, Margaret, Paula, and Nicholas, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at the Church St. Luke in El Cajon on Friday, January 17th, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Father Joe's Villages, International Relief Teams, Whispering Winds charities, or MSA Coalition.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020