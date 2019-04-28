Mary Helen Kingsley Smith 1927 - 2019 Encinitas Helen, as she was affectionately known, passed away sweetly at her residence in Encinitas, CA, April 7th, 2019, soon after last family visits. She was a beloved wife, mother, and daughter, who with grace and humor, managed a diverse and close family throughout her time.Ninety-one years ago, Helen was the first child born to Joe and Helen Kingsley, in Big Spring, Texas. Along with siblings, Joe and Caroline, the family moved throughout the West following their father's work, managing financials for large government projects. Denver, Colorado, became the final stop for the family where Helen attended South High School and met sweetheart and future husband, Robert Smith. Helen graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, where she enjoyed studying art, particularly water colors, and was an enthusiastic horseback rider. Helen and Bob were married in 1948 for an amazing 67 years before Bob's passing. During their time together, they raised three sons and a daughter, who were awarded the wonderful experiences of travel and living; first in Boulder, CO, then Philadelphia, PA, Bloomington, IL, and finally San Diego, CA, in 1969.Helen and Bob were tireless in their support of community projects emanating from the University of California San Diego, Scripps Clinic, Rotary and passionately, the San Diego Maritime Museum. They lived aboard a 38-ft sail boat for a year which led to sailing adventures and friends around the world. This was followed by a year's travel via "land yacht" RV around the country, visiting virtually every Maritime museum in between, in support of Bob's various maritime publications.Helen is survived by brother, Joe Kingsley, sister, Caroline Crow, and sons David, Mark (Jeanne), and Steven Smith (daughter Rebecca Smith, predeceased) and their extended families of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her loving memories and generosity will always remain in our hearts. A private ceremony will place her with family. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary