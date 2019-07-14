Mary Huter Flanagan January 25, 1932 - July 2, 2019 San Diego Mary was born in Chicago, Ill., and raised by her loving mother, Catherine, and older sisters, Ann and Kathryn. Mary always embraced life to the fullest. Mary met Jerry Huter in Chicago, Ill. They married in 1952 and together they raised five daughters. After moving to Southern California, Mary enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and spending time with her family. After the passing of her beloved husband of 48 years, Mary met Wally Flanagan. They were blessed to have found love later in their lives, shared a very special relationship, and married in 2001.Her legacy lives on through her five daughters and their spouses: Jan (Tom Vollmar), Cindy (David Hutchison), Susie (Dennis O'Connell), Laura (Doug Martin), and Margie (Greg Wright); her eight grandchildren, David (Amy) and Tim (Kari) Vollmar, Rachel and Ryland Hutchison, Nicole Chagolla, Lyndsay Jantz, and Logan and Jacob Wright, and her five great-grandchildren, Victoria and Alyson Vollmar, Brayden Vollmar, and Mason and Olivia Jantz. A Funeral Mass is scheduled at Mission San Luis Rey for Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Elizabeth Hospice or Mission San Luis Rey. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019