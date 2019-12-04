|
Mary Jane Dixon November 6, 1926 - November 21, 2019 Oceanside Mary Jane Dixon, long time resident of Oceanside, CA passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019, at the age of 93.Mary Jane was born in Astoria, Oregon on November 6, 1926, to Clyde and Ellen Trullinger. Mary Jane was a descendant of a pioneering family who traveled West on the Oregon Trail to settle in Astoria, Oregon. Mary Jane grew up and lived in Astoria until she married Floyd Dixon on August 3, 1951. Mary Jane and Floyd then moved to California where Floyd was stationed with the US Marine Corp. A few years later, Mary Jane and Floyd moved to Oahu, HI. Where Floyd was stationed until he retired from the military in 1959. Mary Jane and Floyd then moved back to California ultimately settling in Oceanside where she and Floyd raised their five children. When Floyd passed away in 1995, Mary Jane remained in Oceanside. She loved to travel and some of her favorite trips were to: Oregon, England, France, Finland, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Portugal, Africa, and the Caribbean.Mary Jane was an exceptional pianist often playing at her local church in Astoria when she was young, and later for family and friends. Her grandmother gave her a Weber piano when she was a little girl, and Mary Jane played that same piano for the remainder of her life. Mary Jane is survived by her five children; sons, Steve Dixon of San Diego, CA. Jeff Dixon of Valley Center, CA. and Tim Dixon of Oceanside, CA.; daughters, Nina Ashley of Plymouth, England and Sabra Broock of Vista, CA.; daughters-in-law, Tracy Dixon (Jeff), Cheryl Dixon (Steve), Lynda Dixon (Tim); sons-in-law Simon Ashley (Nina), James Broock (Sabra); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Mary Jane is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Floyd Dixon, father, Clyde Trullinger, mother, Ellen Trullinger, brother, Charles Trullinger. A graveside service was held at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. on December 12, 2019, at 10:30 am, where she was laid to rest alongside Floyd.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary Jane Dixon's name to the , San Diego Chapter (https://www.alz.org/sandiego)
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019