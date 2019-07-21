San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Fish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Fish Obituary
Mary Jane Fish 1925 - 2019 Metairie, LA Mary Fish passed peacefully at home in Metairie, LA, on June 24, 2019. Mary was born on August 29, 1925 in Little Italy to Frank and Rose Marino, the second of seven children. Mary met the love of her life, George Fish, Sr., during Holy week, 1946, and they were married on September 8, 1946. They had a glorious 49 years together. Mary was preceded in death by George; her parents, Frank and Rose; her brothers, Carl (Virginia), and Andrew Marino, and sisters, Joanne Marino and Josephine Hess. Mary is survived by her four children; Ambert Fish-Madison of El Cajon; Rose Pennington (Colin - deceased) of Woodlawn, TN; George Fish, Jr. (Barbara) of La Mesa; and Joanne Fish of Metairie, LA.; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Gaetano (Roxanne) and James (Barbara) Marino, and many nieces and nephews.Rosary and memorial mass will take place on Wednesday, July 24, at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 1668 State St., San Diego 92101. Inurnment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, St. Alberts Court, 4470 Hilltop Dr., San Diego, 92102. Following the inurnment will be a Celebration of Life at St. Patrick's parish hall at 3585 - 30th St., San Diego 92104.For expanded obituary go to Featheringillmortuary.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
Download Now