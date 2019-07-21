Mary Jane Fish 1925 - 2019 Metairie, LA Mary Fish passed peacefully at home in Metairie, LA, on June 24, 2019. Mary was born on August 29, 1925 in Little Italy to Frank and Rose Marino, the second of seven children. Mary met the love of her life, George Fish, Sr., during Holy week, 1946, and they were married on September 8, 1946. They had a glorious 49 years together. Mary was preceded in death by George; her parents, Frank and Rose; her brothers, Carl (Virginia), and Andrew Marino, and sisters, Joanne Marino and Josephine Hess. Mary is survived by her four children; Ambert Fish-Madison of El Cajon; Rose Pennington (Colin - deceased) of Woodlawn, TN; George Fish, Jr. (Barbara) of La Mesa; and Joanne Fish of Metairie, LA.; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Gaetano (Roxanne) and James (Barbara) Marino, and many nieces and nephews.Rosary and memorial mass will take place on Wednesday, July 24, at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 1668 State St., San Diego 92101. Inurnment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, St. Alberts Court, 4470 Hilltop Dr., San Diego, 92102. Following the inurnment will be a Celebration of Life at St. Patrick's parish hall at 3585 - 30th St., San Diego 92104.For expanded obituary go to Featheringillmortuary.com Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019