Mary-Jane Mage' Rund August 28, 1934 - May 28, 2019 San Diego Mage passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Born Mary-Jane Nides in Mt. Vernon, New York, she attended Bucknell and NYU, graduating with a BA in English Literature. Fond memories included ski trips with friends and listening to folk music in Washington Square. A true free-spirit and lifelong learner, Mary-Jane enjoyed chocolate, traveling with her husband, arts, music, meeting new people, and most of all spending time with family. She retired after 20+ years working for the Civil Division at the US Attorney's Office in San Diego. She is survived by her loving husband Joel Rund, children Lewis Cohen (Debbie), Leslie Cohen (Paul Keegan), and Sandy Rund (Esther), seven grandchildren, and her beloved sister Jaye Bayless. Like the beaded jewelry she so loved creating and selling (under the name Whimzys), Mary-Jane was a true gem and treasure to us all. We will miss her greatly!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019