|
|
Mary Jo Dargo February 9, 1945 - January 3, 2020 San Diego Mary Jo Dargo (Konzen) passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on January 3rd, 2020 in La Mesa, California.She is survived by her two children, Steven and Laurie, as well as well as her brother, Tony and sister, Peggy. Mary Jo was born on February 9th, 1945 in Seattle, WA. She graduated from Helix HS and earned her BA at the San Diego State University. She had an early career as a Dietician at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, but happily spent the majority of her life as a loving and dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. Mary Jo spent 46 years with the love of her life, Ret USN Commander, Ronald Dargo. She enjoyed the outdoors and spending time camping and fishing with her family. She was also very active with the Navy Officers Wives Club during Ron's 30 years of service.Mary Jo was a loving, sweet, loyal and compassionate mother, wife and friend. She always had a smile on her face and engaged people with her great sense of humor. Mary Jo will be missed terribly by her family, friends and all of those who had the pleasure of knowing her. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please donate to The Navy Officers Spouses Club (NOSC) located in San Diego, CA at noscsandiego.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020