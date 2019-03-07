Home

Mary Jo Murphy December 7, 1930 - November 26, 2018 San Diego Mary Jo Murphy, 87, of San Diego, CA, passed away Sun., November 26th, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Mary Jo graduated from St. Ambrose College of Nursing in Davenport, IA, and worked as an RN at the Neuro Psychiatric Institute Division of University Hospital in Chicago. She was married 48 wonderful years to Dr. S.P. Murphy and is survived by her daughters: Deirdre Ungren and Nora Murphy, son: Brian Murphy, grandchildren: Christopher Holmes, Erin Carpenter, Stephen and Megan Murphy, brothers: Loras and Alan Steger, and sister: Kathleen Link. Funeral services will be Wed., March 13th, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Ocean Beach followed by a Celebration of Life at the San Diego Yacht Club on Anchorage Lane.
