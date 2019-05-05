Resources More Obituaries for Mary Funk Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Joyce Whitlock Funk

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Joyce Whitlock Funk May 6, 1921 - April 7, 2019 San Diego Mary Joyce Whitlock Funk Her door was always open after all, her house had the neighborhood swimming pool, and Mary Funk was all about sharing what she had with others. She hosted kids' parties, youth group summer swims, arts organization luncheons, church game nights, and couples' dinners, including an annual New Year's Eve bash. Her children's friends would drop in for a swim, and stay for spaghetti dinner, a soda, and chocolate cream pie. Stray animals whose owners couldn't be identified found a caring home. Mary Joyce Whitlock, the daughter of Henry N. and Olema R. Whitlock, was born in Whittier, California on May 6, 1921, and died in San Diego, California, on April 7, 2019, just four weeks shy of her 98th birthday. Members of her family were with her when she quietly told them she was tired and closed her eyes. Mary's family moved to Santa Cruz, where she and her brother Rees attended school and enjoyed the beach, and her father taught history at the local high school. Living close to California's artichoke-growing region, Mary learned from her mother the mysteries of their preparation and presentation; she often got a kick out of introducing artichokes to non-Californians. Mary Joyce, as she was sometimes called, attended the University of the Pacific for two years and then returned to the town of her birth to attend Whittier College. She graduated with the goal of teaching music in schools, and taught in Santa Maria for one year. To support the war effort, Mary pursued occupational therapy. Following training, she served through the end of the war at the Army Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington. When the war ended, she was transferred to the Veterans Administration and assigned to VA hospital at Fort Howard, Maryland. Ultimately, she rose to the position of Assistant Chief of Occupational Therapy at VA Hospital in Waco, Texas. It was in Waco that Mary met her future husband, Dr. Wayne A. Funk, a physician resident in psychiatry at the VA hospital and a captain in the US Army. Typical of Mary, their engagement was announced to the hospital staff in a novel manner: A VA information bulletin, on January 22, 1949, carried a block print medical caduceus, with a bright red heart for color. They were married on April 10 of that same year in Mary's hometown of Santa Cruz. Active duty took the young couple to hospital assignments in Framingham, Massachusetts; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Tacoma, Washington. Because of his wife's love of the California sunshine, the couple ultimately settled in Southern California, where they built a house on Mount Helix, and he became the first psychiatrist to open a practice in East County. Mary herself became active in parent organizations, serving as Cub Scout Den Mother for several years good training for her role as a leader of volunteer efforts in their adopted community. Mary, along with friends from the El Cajon First United Methodist Church, took an interest in the plight of residents of what we used to call "old-folks homes," bringing the residents social and musical opportunities, as well as outings and crafts. This work evolved into the highly successful efforts of the Heartland Community Creative Association (HCCA), an umbrella organization whose activities included the concerts of the Grossmont Community Concert Association, performances of the Heartland Community Theater, and other arts events, support of a new performance venue at the El Cajon Civic Center, a resource center for the mentally ill at the Aso-nah (Rainbow) Place, and services for the disabled such as the Project Go van, which provided free transportation for wheel-chair-bound individuals to get from place to place just a few of a long list of social services Mary was instrumental in bringing to fruition. She directed a Talent Bank of over 500 volunteers, who offered skills and resources to HCCA's many causes. For her many years of work to make life better for those on the margins of society as well as the community at large, Mary Funk was recognized by the Soroptimists as "A Woman of Action" and by the City of El Cajon as 1983's "Citizen of the Year." The Funks shared a life-long interest in music. While her husband was a tenor soloist, Mary's instrument was the flute. However, she had greater notoriety as an aficionada of the musical saw yes, the same kind as you might buy at a hardware store played with a cello bow. In 1992, she performed on TV's Channel 8 for a Hal Clement interview. Her most recent performances, in her 90s, were in church, playing pieces such as Amazing Grace, Rock of Ages, the theme from Sibelius's Finlandia and Dvorak's Goin' Home, accompanied at the piano by her son Greg. Wayne and Mary Funk had four children, Greg Funk of La Mesa, musician and enrolled agent; Stephen Funk of La Mesa, pharmacist; Gary Funk of Fletcher Hills, optometrist; and Sandra Funk of Klamath Falls, Oregon, optician. They especially enjoyed the many family events made possible by living near their five grandchildren Caitlin Bowler, Marissa Adams, Kenneth Funk, Erik Funk and Lora Funk. More recently, they celebrated the arrival of two great-grandchildren, Evangeline Adams and Jack Bowler. Mary spent her last few years being a companion to Wayne, her husband of nearly seventy years, until he passed away last year, and enjoying the warmth of her beloved California sunshine. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, followed by a gathering of friends, family and admirers at 12:30PM at the home Gary and Sandy Jorgenson-Funk in Fletcher Hills. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.