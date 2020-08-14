Mary Kathleen Kathy' Johns

November 10, 1951 - July 4, 2020

San Diego

Kathy Johns (Mary K. Johns), 68, of San Diego, California, passed away on July 4, 2020, at home. Kathy was born on November 10, 1951, in Sedalia, Missouri, the daughter of late Maurice "Bill" and Helen Lucille Johns.



She was the oldest of three siblings who she was preceded in death by, Phyllis Pryor (1955 2018) and David Johns (1961 2006).



Kathy and family moved to San Diego in 1965, and made it home.



Kathy worked at the University of California San Diego for 22+ years as the Human Resources Coordinator in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering before retiring in 2016. Kathy was an avid animal lover who devoted her life to rescuing and helping birds in need. She is survived by her nephew and niece, Patrick Pryor and Allison Taeger, who she loved like they were her own children. No memorial events are currently scheduled but one will be held at a later date.



