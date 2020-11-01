Mary Kathryn Conzatti

March 20, 1936 - October 8, 2020

San Diego

Mary Kathryn Conzatti, age 84, died on October 8, 2020, in San Diego, due to complications from an infection.Mary Kay was born in Rock Springs, Wyo., on March 20, 1936, to John Felix Conzatti and Mary Korfonta. She lived in Superior and Cokeville, Wyo., where she grew up helping at her parents' drugstore, played drums, sang and was a cheerleader. She lived in Laramie while attending the University of Wyoming, and then after a stint in Utah and welcoming son Gregory Lee Stauss into the world, Mary Kay made San Diego her home.She fondly reminisced about her days flying with Western Airlines, during which she collected amusing stories and lifelong friends. In addition to being a flight attendant, she also worked as a travel agent, taught at community college and was everyone's favorite pet-sitter. She always paid attention to detail and made sure both her human and canine clients were well taken care of and comfortable.Her perfect day would include enjoying hot coffee and pastries, walking along the beach or spending time with loved ones at the Bay and swapping funny stories over drinks. She'd often have everyone in stitches when she wasn't laughing too hard and could actually tell the story. Mary Kay loved traveling, but also loved coming home to the beach. She swam with dolphins, her favorite sea animal, and would feed them by holding a fish in her mouth. Stubborn and sharp, Mary Kay had a spitfire personality. She learned her quick wit from her father and always had a one-liner ready to fire back.She was a fiercely independent woman, loyal friend, charming hostess, generous tipper, candid conversationalist, active member of the community and compassionate neighbor. Even when she was struggling with aging, she continued worrying about other people instead of herself. Mary Kay is enjoying a happy reunion with her parents, her sister Margaret Ann (Don Dayton) and a host of other family members and dear friends (and pets!) she hasn't seen in a long time.She is survived by her son, Greg Stauss, of Michigan; two granddaughters, Kathryn and Zoe; beloved nieces and nephews and cousins; dear neighbors; her great-niece and caregiver, Madeleine Brown; and her loving Goerres "family" of San Diego.Everyone who remembers her is asked to celebrate Mary Kay's life in their own way enjoying a glass of wine or some chocolate, watching for dolphins, playing with a puppy, or strolling on the beach might be a good place to start.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store