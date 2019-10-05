|
Mary Lee Banda January 27, 1923 - September 29, 2019 SAN DIEGO Mary Lee Banda, 96, of San Diego, California, graduated to her heavenly home on September 29, 2019. She was born January 27, 1923 in Foard City, Texas and grew up around Kadane Corner Texas. Mary Lee attended Midwestern University earning a degree in Accounting. Mary Lee worked as a bookkeeper at Perkins Timberlake. She continued as a bookkeeper in San Diego at Montgomery Wards and later transitioned to working with Doctors Brownlee & Bishop as a front office manager and bookkeeper. She continued to work as an office manager in the medical field until her retirement in 1985.Mary Lee married David E. Banda on October 14, 1948. They were married 60 years. David had been in the Navy and left at the end of the Korean War and they decided to make San Diego their home and raise a family.Mary Lee and her husband David were charter members of the First Baptist Church of Mira Mesa where they served faithfully for over 30 years. Mary loved to keep busy and always put the needs of others before her own. She was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and recently a great-grandmother. She was a tireless servant and incredible example to all those that knew her. We affectionately called her our Energizer Bunny.Mary was predeceased by her husband, David, daughter, Marianne and six siblings (Ora, Erlinda, Samuel, Rudolph, Lee Jr. and Daniel). She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Deanna; grandsons, Brad, his wife, Ariel and their sons, Cole Robert, Brandon and Blake; brother, Johnny Palacios of San Antonio Texas and sister, Delfina Martinez, of Wichita Falls Texas. Please contact the family at (858) 547-1526 for information regarding her memorial service.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Billy Graham Evangelical Association, https://billygraham.org/checkout/give-honor-memorial.phpHonoree's address is :11320 Camino Ruiz, San Diego, Ca 92126.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019